SAG Awards 2022: Ted Lasso, Squid Game, Coda win big

The cast of Ted Lasso, the leads of Squid Game and Troy Kotsur of CODA have won at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The ceremony, held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast on both TNT and TBS, saw history made in a number of categories. Kotsur, best supporting actor in a film, is the first deaf actor to ever win an individual SAG award. And for the first time, actors in a non-English language series — the Korean phenomenon Squid Game — took home awards. Lee Jung-jae won best male actor in a drama series and Jung Ho-yeon won best female actor in a drama series.

Kotsur, a veteran 53-year-old actor who gave a breakthrough performance in Sian Heder’s film, had already been the first deaf actor nominated individually for a SAG award. When his name was read, Kotsur plunged his head into his hands. On stage, he praised CODA as the rare film to portray a deaf family authentically. But he concluded comically.