Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds Seeks Removal from Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit in Blake Lively’s Legal Battle

March 19, 2025 11:17 am

[ Source: CNN ]

Ryan Reynolds is asking a judge to drop him as a defendant from Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit, claiming that Baldoni’s argument against him has no legal bounds and amounts to “hurt feelings.”

The filing – submitted on Tuesday and obtained by CNN – claims that the lawsuit Baldoni filed against Reynolds and wife Blake Lively is based on two times that Reynolds allegedly called Baldoni a “predator,” but that nothing in Baldoni’s suit suggests that Reynolds did not believe this to be true.

“Mr. Reynolds genuinely, perhaps passionately, believes that Mr. Baldoni’s behavior is reflective of a ‘predator,” Reynolds’ filing reads, adding that “calling someone a ‘predator’ amounts to a constitutionally protected opinion.”

Article continues after advertisement

Reynolds’ lawyers also claim Baldoni’s “thin-skinned outrage over a movie character” – referring to the Nicepool character in Reynolds’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie – “does not even pretend to be tied to any legal claims” and instead is just Baldoni alleging that he has “hurt feelings.”

In the motion, attorneys for Lively and Reynolds wrote that while Lively sued Baldoni and his business associates for sexual harassment and subsequent retaliation, Reynolds has nothing to do with the situation and that his only involvement has been as a “supportive spouse.”

Their lawyers claims that Reynolds is only named as a defendant in Baldoni’s suit because Steve Sarowitz – a defendant in Lively’s case against Baldoni and his team, one of Baldoni’s business partners at his production company, Wayfarer Studios, which produced and co-financed “It Ends With Us” with Sony – “promised to spend up to $100 million to ‘ruin’ Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds,” according to the filing.

In Baldoni’s lawsuit against the Hollywood couple, as well as Lively’s publicist Leslie Sloane (who previously filed her own motion to dismiss, asking to be dropped from the case), Baldoni accused Reynolds of assisting Lively in “hijacking” his film “It Ends With Us” and taking down his career.

He also claimed that Lively sought to take over much of the film’s creative direction, including having Reynolds, who had no formal role on “It Ends With Us,” re-write a scene and make “unauthorized changes to the script in secret.”

Baldoni also accused Reynolds of reprimanding him at the couple’s home in New York, claiming that Reynolds once “swore at Baldoni and accused him of fat-shaming his wife” and alleged in his lawsuit that Reynolds made fun of him in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” mirroring the character Nicepool after Baldoni in an effort to mock him.

Reynolds is also accused of telling an executive at the talent agency WME that Baldoni was a “sexual predator” in an effort to encourage the agency to drop him as a client.

Lively and Reynolds are top-earning clients at WME where Baldoni was previously represented, until the agency dropped him after Lively filed her sexual harassment claim. (WME has denied that Reynolds or Lively encouraged them to part ways with Baldoni, though the agency’s top executive, Ari Emanuel, recently boasted on a podcast about firing Baldoni.)

CNN has reached out to representatives for Baldoni for comment.

Reynolds’ attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, told CNN in a statement that Baldoni’s defamation case is not solid since Reynolds believes that Baldoni is, in fact, a predator.

“Mr. Reynolds has a First Amendment right to express his opinion of Mr. Baldoni, which should be comforting to a group of people who have repeatedly called Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds ‘bullies’ and other names over the past year,” Reynolds’ attorneys said.

A spokesperson for Reynolds added that Baldoni’s case is “frivolous,” telling CNN on Tuesday, “We look forward to this lawsuit being dismissed.”

Both Baldoni and Lively’s attorneys have previously said that they do not intend to settle. The trial is currently set for March 2026. If Reynolds’ motion to dismiss is not granted by the judge, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars could be brought into the legal drama and called to testify in a highly publicized case.

Lively and Baldoni have been in a legal battle since December, when Lively accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights Department, preceding a lawsuit that followed about a week later. She filed an amended complaint last month, alleging other women also raised claims about Baldoni’s behavior on set.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni, Heath and Wayfarer Studios, previously denied the allegations in a statement to CNN. “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media,” Freedman said.

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Alleged recipient of seized arms yet to be named

Officers sent on leave amid drug probe

Women push for stronger political representation

PM hails agencies for yacht seizure

Pacific calls for just and sustainable recycling

Ratu Naiqama sounds alarm on HIV and drug abuse

Yacht intercepted, Police probe begins

Qereqeretabua calls for waste audit in rural areas

PIF urges leaders to prioritize regional interests

Fire chief urges vigilance after fatal house fires

Clean drinking water for islanders

Five charged in European Parliament Huawei bribery probe

Ryan Reynolds Seeks Removal from Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit in Blake Lively’s Legal Battle

UN chief hails 'meaningful progress' in Cyprus talks

Basiyalo makes Hong Kong cut, Maisamoa returns

Japanese superfans turn dental clinic into Ohtani mini-museum

Police evict hundreds of migrants squatting in Paris theatre

Malcolm X's Assassination: How It Shook the US 60 Years Ago

“Force are just like us at home, tough to beat”: Jackson

Samoan club aims to take Marist 7s title home

Trust referee’s decision, says Sherman

PTPA files lawsuit against sport's governing bodies

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves guide Lakers past Spurs

Uniforms for FCS medical staff

NFA adopts M-PAiSA for easy payments

Conan O’Brien will return to host the Oscars

US reports first outbreak of deadly H7N9 bird flu since 2017

Drake's label says 'Not Like Us' lawsuit should be dismissed

Kolinisau urges new 7s inclusions to speak up

Fiji U20s show improvement despite loss

Israel strikes in Gaza kill at least 200, Palestinian health authorities say

WHO demands action on illicit tobacco trade

Fiji, Solomon in same OFC Women’s Nations Cup group

Farmers access new guide for better yields

RFMF enforces strict policy on extra-marital affairs

DPM Prasad pushes for better climate financing

Council flags Eid scams and price hikes

National Premier League on a break

Song jokes about her concerns teaching Culkin basic life skills

Wood eager to return New Zealand to World Cup stage

'The King is King of Australia': Backlash over $5 note

After 20 years, Will Smith announces first full-length album release

FIFA report finds wide discrepancy in women's pay, contracts, attendance

RFMF backs police to tackle drug crisis

FCS clarifies temporary release process

Israel strikes kill five people in Gaza, local medics say

Churchill Park sets green benchmark

Fiji secures endorsement for turmeric standards

Sean Combs pleads not guilty to superseding indictment

UK freezes government credit cards in drive for savings

Fassbender says he blew his James Bond audition

Ravutaumada out as Drua head to Perth

Drua prepare for Force’s homecoming challenge

Cakaudrove honors Ratu Naiqama’s leadership

Judge demands answers of Trump administration in Venezuela deportation case

Some overseas refs for Marist 7s

Kalouniwai calls out bias in military dismissals

Serevi Rugby Academy gets a boost from Asco Motors

Sherman acknowledges improved discipline

Rainibogi up for top award

Kapawale has a case to answer

ISS Inter-House prepares Athletes for Suva Zones

Plans to strengthen tobacco control efforts

Yang says Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ helped him ‘come out of the closet again’

Tudravu calls for action on illicit tobacco

Normani and NFL's DK Metcalf are engaged

Trump vows to hold Iran responsible for Houthi attacks

Police chief challenges officers

New training centres to empower iTaukei youth

King Charles praying that visit to see Pope will go ahead

Municipal elections promised

Opposition calls for real talks

Regional training targets violence against women

Drua eye first away win in Perth

Three weeks suspension for Murray

Trump and Putin to discuss power plants, land in Ukraine war talks

Surge in flu and dengue cases

Kamikamica calls for constitutional reform

Marist 7s women's final on Friday

Fiji strengthens fight against digital child abuse

Saukuru supports new random drug testing venture

Sherman stresses avoiding player fatigue

Chess student earns Sportswoman of the Year nomination

Kabaddi World Cup: India begin campaign on winning note, defeating Italy in men’s category

More communities get flour-processing machines

Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers due to injury

India women's team has transformed view of female sport: Kohli

Schoolboy Gout runs sub-20s 200m with wind aid

Fifty-three killed in US strikes on Yemen

Drua Women focus on improvements ahead of Western Force

Pacific leaders eye new partnerships

US strikes on Yemen kill 53, Including children

Marist 7s and FBC seal deal

Qereqeretabua blasts lack of effort to keep Fiji clean

Teenager appears in court

Ruling delivered on duo’s appeal case

Cyclone Rae destroys 80% of crops in Lau Group

Unlocking political opportunities for women

Fitness paramount for Fiji

"Freakier Friday" brings new generations of body-swapping

UK finance minister Reeves to unveil action plan to cut over-regulation

Heavy rain alert in place

Former civil servant jailed

Corruption complaints drop

Ishiba's approval rating hits record low after gift voucher scandal

Liam Payne’s friend speaks out on tragic fall

Phillies crush Orioles 12-1

Trump administration defies judge, deports Venezuelans

Simeone stays optimistic after Atletico's Barcelona defeat

Edebiri calls out media for reporting IG stories

$2.2million paid out by TLTB to students

Marijuana cultivation must not become a norm, says Naivalurua

Pacific unite to address security challenges

Byrne supports Jackson’s refereeing concerns

Tewa nominated for Sportsman of the Year

100 bonus points for Marist 7s

Inflection point leads to steady growth: Sen

Vanna White jokes about filming six shows

Fiji U15 boys squad trimmed, camp begins in Ba

China unveils plan to boost consumption, Support growth

Birthday silver for Karan at Queensland championships

Inter Milan end Atalanta's unbeaten run with 2-0 victory

Andreeva defeats Sabalenka for Indian Wells title

US death toll from extreme weather over the weekend rises to 36

Foundation invests in education

Glaser set to host Golden Globes again

OpenAI and Musk agree to fast tracked trial over for-profit shift

Baez calls out incompetent billionaires on Netflix

Eight derelict vessels removed so far

ANZ funds waste collection

Actress Debra Messing defends Israel

Sex offender gets 14-year sentence

Fiji champions gender equality

Manchester United end goal drought with 3-0 win

Congo to send delegation to Angola for M23 peace talks

US will keep hitting Houthis until shipping attacks stop, Hegseth says

U.S. Virginia-Class submarines prepare for strategic presence in Australia

FTRA inducts 900 new teachers

High turnover of staff an issue in municipal councils

Drua Women eye consistency ahead of tough Perth clash

Byrne proud as Drua stars take flight to France

Fiji eyes growth in Chinese market

Fire at packed North Macedonia nightclub kills 59

Ministry committed to improving PPP arrangement

Ministry focuses on climate-resilient crops

Plans to expand women’s health services

Muniz, Sessegnon seal 2-0 win for Fulham over Spurs

Bulldogs win has Belmore rocking; Tigers roar in big victory

Training program to strengthen counsellor’s capacity

Arsenal stay in title race with win over Chelsea

India batsman Kohli not ready to retire

Cabinet endorses grant funding agreement with ISA

Woman dies in fire incident

Flying Fijians set for full strength squad

Whippy hails Vodafone Fiji Cup success

Lautoka, Labasa secure wins as Nadi and Nasinu share points

PS calls for collective action in fight against litter

New Zealand thrash Pakistan by 9 wickets in 1st T20I

Empowering teachers key to reform: Radrodro

Partnership to improve rehabilitation efforts

ROC market offers a platform for community engagement

Trump orders major strikes on Yemen's Houthis, 19 dead

Keep the ball, play Fijian rugby, and we'll win: Lomani

"We fought till the end": Rawaqa

Drug trade a public health concern, says Tudravu

FCS enhances capabilities

Infrastructure boost for Northern airports

Massive rallies across South Korea ahead of key ruling on impeachment of Yoon

Fiji to host the kava forum

NSW endures eeatwave, faces 'extreme' bushfire risk

France claim seventh Six Nations title

Draper upsets Alcaraz to meet Rune in the Indian Wells final

Kristaps Porzingis' return sparks Celtics past Nets

Israeli air strike kills nine in Gaza, medics say, during ceasefire disputes

Inconsistency an issue in municipal council reporting

Debut to remember for Yee

Fiji’s kava exports to the US increase

England crush Wales

Raiwaqa’s basketball legacy continues

Opposition missed opportunity for meaningful dialogue, says Kamikamica

Holi Masti draws huge crowd

Ireland scrapes past Italy to keep title hopes alive

Singh wins NSW Leadership Award

Raiders past Broncos to deliver another statement victory

Reds roar to victory over Waratahs in dominant display

Everton's unbeaten run hits nine with draw vs West Ham

Man City held to 2-2 home draw by Brighton

Wolves boost survival hopes with 2-1 win at Southampton

Forest boost top-four hopes with 4-2 win over struggling Ipswich

Drua Women steal it at the death

Devo dominates again

Crusaders dominate Force in Christchurch

Jackson calls out officiating after Drua’s loss

Boston Raiwaqa claims Vodafone Fiji Cup

World Food Programme to cut aid for one million people in Myanmar

FTRA appoints new board

ISS U16 makes strong showing at Secondary futsal

Policy endorsed to address housing challenges

Bula Boys win final friendly match

Cabinet endorses review of key maritime legislation