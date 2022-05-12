Rebekah Vardy admits trying to leak story about footballer

[Source: BBC]

Rebekah Vardy has confirmed she tried to leak a story about footballer Danny Drinkwater being arrested for drink-driving to the Sun.

But, she told the High Court, the attempt to leak the story was a one-off.

Mrs Vardy was giving evidence on the second day of her libel case against Coleen Rooney.

Article continues after advertisement

Mrs Rooney is being sued for libel after claiming Mrs Vardy leaked private information she obtained on Instagram.

In court on Wednesday, Mrs Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne read a WhatsApp exchange between Mrs Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt.

The High Court heard that Mrs Vardy had told Ms Watt that she wanted to be paid for providing information about Drinkwater leaving police custody after crashing his car.