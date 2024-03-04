Raye: Singer-songwriter makes history winning six Brit Awards

[Source: BBC]

It was Raye’s night as she made history at the Brit Awards, winning six of the seven prizes she was nominated for – beating Blur, Adele and Harry Styles’ record four wins at a single ceremony.

She is also the first woman to win songwriter of the year.

Collecting her prizes barefoot, she said: “The artist I was three years ago would not believe I’m in control – I’m my own boss.”

Dua Lipa won best pop act while Kylie Minogue won the global icon award.

Dua Lipa thanked her fans for “giving me this radical sense of confidence that I can do anything”.

She also thanked her father and manager, Dukagjin Lipa, calling him her “Dadager Dougie”, adding: “I’m so grateful we get to do this together.”

Raye’s first award, for song of the year for Escapism, was given to her by former subpostmistress Jo Hamilton, who was a victim of the Horizon IT scandal.

She was joined on stage by the actress who played her in the recent ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Monica Dolan.

Mrs Hamilton, who was falsely accused of stealing £36,000 from the Post Office, said on stage at London’s O2 arena: “I want to thank everyone in the country for the love and the support they have given the postmasters.

“Please can you keep on supporting us because, despite what the government says, they’re not paying the postmasters.”

Raye, clearly amazed and overwhelmed by her wins, took her grandmother Agatha on stage with her by the time she was collecting her sixth, to collect album of the year. It was presented by her former headteacher from the Brits School, Stuart Worden.