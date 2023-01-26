Husband gets perfect birthday present

Christine Ragg has gifted the perfect birthday present to her husband, Nick Ragg, after winning a trip for two to watch Elton John live in concert.

This is through the GOLD FM Elton John’s Final Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour competition.

Ragg says this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“So excited, it’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to New Zealand and see the last Elton John concert in the Southern Hemisphere. I have been to a couple of concerts in my life, long time ago, but this will be my first time to see Elton John.”

She says this is also an opportunity to meet up with her children and grandchildren.

Ragg and her husband will be part of Elton John’s Final Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Saturday at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland in New Zealand.

She won 2 concert tickets to Elton John’s Final Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, 2 Fiji Airways return air tickets and $1000 spending money.

The couple left early this morning for Auckland, New Zealand.