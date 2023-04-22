'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' character gets her own spin-off

Cast members India Ria Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel attend the world premiere of the Netflix show 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' in London, Britain, April 21, 2023. [Source: Reuters Entertainment]

Regency-era London took over the British capital’s Leicester Square as the “Queen Charlotte” cast premiered the first spin-off from hit Netflix (NFLX.O) period drama “Bridgerton” dedicated to the fan favourite character.

The six-episode series follows two seasons of Regency-era “Bridgerton”, which became a global phenomenon when it was released in 2020 and won praise for its diverse cast.

With two timelines, Golda Rosheuvel reprises her “Bridgerton” role as the monarch while India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte.

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes, also behind “Bridgerton”, said it was “very exciting” to make Queen Charlotte the centre of her own story.

One major plotline is ‘The Great Experiment” – which looks at how to desegregate the high society by marrying the monarch, King George, to a Black woman, Charlotte.