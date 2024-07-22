Priyanka Chopra's Mohawk Pirate Look Leaked from 'The Bluff' Sets

[Source: Hindustan Times]

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia, filming Frank E Towers’ period action film The Bluff, set in the 19th-century Carribean, in which she plays a pirate.

Priyanka Chopra is down to some serious pirate business. After attending the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Priyanka had skipped the rest of the post-wedding functions to return to Australia, where she’s shooting for her next Hollywood movie. She even had a working birthday on the sets of that film, The Bluff.

Now, the fan account of Priyanka and her singer-actor-husband Nick Jonas has leaked pictures of Priyanka’s look from the Hollywood film she’s currently shooting for. She plays a pirate in Frank E Towers’ period action film The Bluff. The leaked pictures show her amid a sequence on a pirate ship. She wears a black vest and is in full combat mode. But it’s her hairstyle that’s caught the internet’s attention.

Article continues after advertisement

Priyanka sports a dramatically different hairstyle from her long locks. She can be seen with a mohawk for the first time, which further enhances her look as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. Instagram users were left so excited by the look that one of them even asked in the comment section, “Is it in the Pirates of The Caribbean period or different?” The fan account replied, “yes. Is in 1800 in the Caribbean Islands.” Another asked how long Priyanka is going to be filming in Australia, to which the fan account responded, “I don’t know if Pri will be till the end of the shooting of will finish first since she started first, the general shooting is till the end of August.”

The Bluff’ is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film also stars Karl Urban in a prominent role.

Priyanka has been shooting for the film in Australia for a couple of months now. She’s accompanied by her daughter Malti there, while Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra keep visiting. She’ll also be seen in Heads of State.