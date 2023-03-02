Priyanka Chopra all praises for Oscar nominated documentary

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

One of the forefront films at this year’s Oscars from India is The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves who makes her debut with this heartwarming documentary about an orphaned elephant in southern India who finds solace in an unlikely way when a couple adopts him as their own.

The film is produced by Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment, and has previously had an Oscar winning documentary, Period. End Of Sentence.

The film is running as one of the nominees in this year’s Best Documentary Short category and now has grabbed the attention of Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka took to Twitter showering praises for the film after she recently saw the film. She wrote, “A trunk filled with emotions. One of the most heartwarming documentaries I have seen recently… Loved It. Big shoutout to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm for bringing this amazing story to life.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the past, Priyanka Chopra has extended support towards Indian movies that were shortlisted for the upcoming Academy Awards 2023. Priyanka Chopra hosted a screening of India’s official entry in Oscars, the Gujarati film Chhello Show along with the much talked about S.S. Rajamouli film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, which is nominated in Oscars 2023 for Best Original Score.