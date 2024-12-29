Peaky Blinders film director says it "won't be the end"

The Peaky Blinders film won't be the end of the story, promises creator Steven Knight. (AP PHOTO)

The highly anticipated Peaky Blinders film “won’t be the end” of the popular gangster series, creator Steven Knight has said.

Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy is reprising his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby for the film, which is set following the events of the original BBC drama which ran for six series from 2013 to 2022.

Following the film wrapping production, Knight has revealed that it will be around a year before the project is released.

Speaking to Times Radio about a future release date, Knight said: “It’s a bit too soon for that, but you know, you can sort of work out that it will be about a year.”

Asked if there are any more plans for Peaky Blinders beyond the film, he replied: “It’s interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won’t be the end.”

The screenwriter was questioned if that meant fans could expect more series in the future, but he refused to provide more details.

The film is believed to be titled The Immortal Man and has been teased to involve new conflicts for the Shelby family set during the Second World War.

Saltburn and The Banshees Of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan will join fellow Irish actor Murphy in the new film.

Earlier this month a photo was shared by Netflix of the pair looking jubilant while wearing flat caps and suits as the streamer confirmed filming had wrapped on the project.

Other returning cast members include British actors Stephen Graham as union organiser Hayden Stagg and Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, while Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson and Pulp Fiction actor Tim Roth have also joined the project.

Tom Harper, who previously directed episodes in the first season in 2013, will return to helm the film.

Knight previously told Netflix’s Tudum site: “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

When the series came to an end in 2022 after nine years, Tommy appeared to put his criminal past behind him.

Across the six series, the show tackled the rise of fascism, Irish republican politics and communist activities throughout the period after the First World War – along with Tommy’s ambitions in politics.

Knight later created a stage adaptation of the show for a limited-run production, titled The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby, which featured performances from Rambert’s dancers and a soundtrack from a live on-stage band.