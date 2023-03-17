Paris Hilton is ready to reclaim her story, share ups, downs

[Source: AP Entertainment]

Paris Hilton is adding her voice to the chorus of women speaking out to reclaim their narrative from the media and the public.

This week she released “Paris: The Memoir,” sharing what it was like for her growing up a Hilton — being sent away to programs for troubled teens but finding mental and physical abuse, a leaked sex tape, the crafting of a party girl image and high-pitched voice and co-starring in a reality show, “The Simple Life,” with Nicole Richie.

In 2020, Hilton released a YouTube documentary “This is Paris,″ addressing her experiences at the schools. “That was the first time that I really became vulnerable and real and shared my story and what I went through,” said Hilton.

Article continues after advertisement

Today, Hilton is involved in advocacy work and has welcomed a son with her husband Carter Reum.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Hilton talks about speaking out, slowing down and what she thinks of being called a socialite.