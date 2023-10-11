Paltrow jokes about using her Oscar statue as a doorstop

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Gwyneth Paltrow had some fun with Vogue when they came to visit her home in the Hamptons.

During the magazine’s “73 Questions” segment, the Academy Award winning actress gave the publication a tour of her garden at her house in the tony area of Long Island.

As the camera followed Paltrow from the garden to her deck, interviewer Joe Sabia noticed her Oscar statue propping open her gate.

Paltrow won her Oscar for best actress in 1999 for her performance in “Shakespeare In Love.” She previously said in a 2005 interview that she kept the statue “tucked away at the back of the bookshelf in my bedroom because it weirds me out.”’

The New York Times noted in an article published in September that the Goop founder jogged into an adjoining room in her Hampton’s home to retrieve the statue.