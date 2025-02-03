New Orleans flavor to spice up star-studded Super Bowl parties

[ Source : Reuters ]

The parties leading up to Super Bowl Sunday are as big an attraction as the game itself and this week’s celebrity-filled festivities will look to incorporate the host city’s vibrant music and food scenes.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to descend on New Orleans this week and some of the biggest names from the worlds of sports and entertainment will be on hand to kick off the party.

Shaquille O’Neal said his Friday night bash will stand head and shoulders above the rest as the NBA’s ultimate Big Man brings his larger-than-life personality to the Big Easy.