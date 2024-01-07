Neo-Nazi podcasters sent to prison on terror charges for targeting Prince Harry and his young son

[Source: AP]

A neo-Nazi podcaster who called for the deaths of Prince Harry and his young son received a prison sentence along with his co-host.

The sentencing judge in London called the duo “dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists” who encouraged terrorism.

Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh espoused racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic, homophobic and misogynistic views and encouraged listeners of their “Lone Wolf Radio” podcast to commit violent acts against ethnic minorities, authorities said.

Using aliases on their show, the pair said “the white race was likely to be ‘genocided’ unless steps were taken to fight back.” They approved of a day when so-called race traitors would be hanged, particularly those in interracial relationships. Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, is biracial.

On one episode, Gibbons said the Duke of Sussex should be “prosecuted and judicially killed for treason” and called Harry’s son, Archie, who is now 4, a “creature” that “should be put down.”