Nani starrer Dasara locks its OTT release; Netflix announces premiere on April 27

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Nani starrer Dasara, also co-starring Keerthy Suresh, is all set to make its OTT premiere.

The film, which released on March 30, managed to win hearts with its unique plotline and Nani’s rugged avatar.

The film will be releasing this month on Netflix and the popular streaming platform announced the details of the premiere on its official social media handle, confirming the news. Dasara is expected to premiere on April 27.

However, the Nani starrer will only be releasing in four languages, namely, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Announcing these details, Netflix South took to Twitter to reveal about it, “It’s time to take out the fireworks because #Dasara is coming early this year! Dasara is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on the 27th of April!” While fans have also been requesting for the Hindi version, we hear that the makers are yet to lock in the details for the same and the date for the Hindi premiere too is expected to be held much later.

Dasara also featured Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of 2009 in Telangana, Dasara traces the journey of Dharani, who earns his livelihood by stealing coal, who shares a great bond with Suri and Vennela. As their relation gets trapped in politics, gang wars, and street fights, their relation and loyalty with each other is tested.

With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela. When it comes to theatrical release, the film, not only earned rave reviews from industry insiders but it is also expected to have earned over Rs. 100 crores worldwide at the box office.