Michael Douglas reveals why he has 'no real intention' of returning to acting

Michael Douglas made an intentional choice to step away from acting — and now, he can’t imagine going back.

The Fatal Attraction star explained why he had no immediate plans to return to acting during a press conference at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

“I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop,” Douglas told reporters of his break from Hollywood. “I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set.”

He continued, “I have no real intentions of going back. I say I’m not retired because if something special came up, I’d go back. But otherwise, I’m quite happy just to watch my wife work.”

Douglas also addressed his future while reflecting on his decades-long career, and the way it was impacted by his 2010 oropharyngeal cancer diagnosis.

“Stage 4 cancer is not a holiday, but there’s not many choices, are there?” Douglas said. “I went with the program, involving chemo and radiation, and was fortunate…. I was fortunate with my medical attention and was lucky to continue working. We were able to handle it with radiation and chemotherapy, because otherwise, the surgery would have caused me not being able to speak, to talk, as well as removing part of your jaw, so it would have been limiting as an actor.”

