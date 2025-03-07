Maria Grazia Chiuri shows ruffled looks for Dior's Fashion Week outing

[Source: Reuters]

Christian Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a lineup of ruffled styles for the French fashion house’s fall-winter runway show on Tuesday, set to a dramatic backdrop of fiery meteorites, smoking icebergs and a giant, prehistoric bird.

The set was orchestrated by American director Robert Wilson, who sent models marching through changing scenery — under hovering rocks, pointy mountains of ice and across a striped runway.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.