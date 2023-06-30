Madonna discharged from hospital after serious bacterial infection

[Source: Reuters]

Madonna has been discharged from hospital and is home and feeling better after an intensive care stay, the BBC understands.

News of her ill health was shared by her manager, who said she had suffered a “serious bacterial infection”.

The 64-year-old was due to begin a seven-month world tour in the coming weeks but has had to postpone it.

She was taken to her New York home in a private ambulance, a source told CNN, adding: “She’s in the clear.”

Madonna, who is very private about health matters, was in the final stages of rehearsals ahead of her extensive world tour.

The Celebration tour was due to begin in Canada in two weeks’ time, before visiting 45 cities across the world.

It was due to be her 12th tour, marking 40 years of involvement in the music industry.

American magazine Forbes lists her as the 45th richest self-made woman in the US with an estimated wealth of $580m (£460m) and says she has earned an estimated $1.2bn from tours.

The singer has received thousands of messages of support online since a statement on her health was made by manager Guy Oseary on Wednesday.

Details of whether the tour will still go ahead are yet to be announced, with Oseary saying: “At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,”

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Oseary also said in his statement that he expected the singer to make “a full recovery”.

Extreme reaction

It’s not clear what initially caused Madonna’s bacterial infection, but doctors say it became extremely serious and required treatment in intensive care.

Infections can develop into a life-threatening condition called sepsis or blood poisoning.

It is a medical emergency and happens when the body develops an extreme reaction to the infection.

Without the right treatment, it can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and even death.

Most often, the initial infection that triggers these events starts in the lungs, skin, urinary system or digestive tract.

Sepsis can happen to anyone with an infection, but it is more likely if someone is already run down, vulnerable or unwell.

Well, wishes have come for the singer from The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, who said he was “sending prayers” and from Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Rosanna Arquette, who wrote that she was sending “love and good light vibrations” for recovery.

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie also sent good wishes, along with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, singer and songwriter Ryan Tedder, musician Jon Batiste, blogger Perez Hilton and model and actress Amber Valetta.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage added: “Take good care of our queen”, whilst Wedding Crashers star Isla Fisher added: “Sending her so much love”.

Rita Wilson, the producer, actress and singer, also wrote: “Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery”.

Actors Evan Rachel Wood, Rosie Perez, Isla Fisher and Zooey Deschanel also posted their support and sent their love.

In announcing the tour back in January, Madonna told fans: “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

Madonna’s greatest hits span several decades – including Into The Groove (1985), Like A Prayer (1989), to Vogue (1990) and Hung Up (2005) to name a few.

It is likely that Madonna – who is intensely private about health matters – was in the final stages of a rehearsal regime in preparation for the tour.

In 2009, she was awarded a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour by a female artist after completing her Sticky & Sweet Tour.

She has six children. Last week, she posted to her 18.9m Instagram followers to congratulate her twin 10-year-old daughters for completing elementary school.

Madonna Louise Ciccone grew up in the city of Detroit, Michigan. In 1978, she moved to New York to pursue a career in dance and music.

Earlier this year, her older brother Anthony Ciccone died aged 66 after struggling with alcoholism and homelessness.