Liam Payne's toxicology test results revealed

The findings of a toxicology report have been released following the death of Liam Payne at the age of 31.

The former One Direction died Oct. 16 after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Authorities have revealed what was in Liam Payne’s system at his time of death.

An initial autopsy shared by Argentine officials found that the former One Direction member died on Oct. 16 at the age of 31 due to injuries sustained from a fatal fall off a third-story balcony at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Now, toxicology tests are shedding additional light on his final hours.

The report found that Payne “only had traces of polydrug use” in his system, according to a Nov. 7 press release from Argentina’s public prosecutor translated from Spanish.

Tests conducted on his urine, blood and eyes determined that alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant were in his body when he died.

Authorities stated that the toxicology results have already been communicated to his family.

Officials also concluded that Liam was not likely fully conscious at the time of his fall because there were not signs of self-defense.

“This situation would also rule out the possibility of a conscious or voluntary act on the part of the victim,” authorities said via Spanish translation, “since, in the state he was in, he did not know what he was doing nor could he understand it.”

According to the original autopsy, Liam had 25 injuries that were consistent with a fall from that height, adding, “The head injuries were sufficient to cause death, while the internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death.”

Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti also confirmed that Liam’s injuries were so severe “the team could do absolutely nothing.”

“There was no resuscitation because it was confirmed that he had died,” he continued.

“The whole body had very serious injuries.”

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14 said they’d found “substances” inside Liam’s room that “at first glance” could be narcotics and alcoholic beverages. Investigators also found “several destroyed objects and furniture” in the hotel room as well.

Shortly before his death, a staff member from the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel—who identified himself as the head of reception—had called police to report a hotel guest’s destructive behavior.

“We have a guest who is overindulged in drugs and alcohol,” the caller told the police operator, according to a transcription of the call obtained by Telemundo from local media in Argentina.

“Well, when he is conscious, he breaks—he is breaking the whole room.”

While he did not mention Liam by name, he expressed concern for the guest’s safety, saying, “We need someone to be sent to us urgently, because—well, I don’t know if he is at risk. The guest is in a room that has a balcony and we are a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening.”

Argentina prosecutors announced Nov. 7 that three people had been charged in his death case for crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics.

The “Teardrops” singer had been in Argentina for a vacation with girlfriend Kate Cassidy—who had left for Florida on Oct. 12—during which they watched former bandmate Niall Horan perform in Buenos Aires on Oct. 2.

While Liam and Niall had risen to fame as members of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, Liam had been candid about how difficult that time in his life had been, causing him to struggle with drugs and alcohol and become “an angry person.”

“I was, because there was points where it was toxic and it was difficult,” he said on The Diary of a CEO podcast in 2021.

“Don’t get me wrong, we had the best time ever, we did, but there was moments, where…You don’t realize you have a choice at that point.”

He added that there was a “sacrifice” to be made for the level of fame he experienced, although he did realize that he was ultimately responsible for his actions.

“Being an alcoholic, doing whatever else, that was my choice,” he said.

“So it doesn’t have to be whiny, but I know it was a sacrifice to be here.”

Liam—who shared 7-year-old son Bear Grey Payne with his ex Cheryl Cole—added that his mental health issues became “really, really, really severe,” and he knew “it was a problem.”

In 2023, Liam shared that he had completed a 100-day stint at a rehab center in Louisiana, saying in a YouTube video at the time he “needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore.”

“I just think I took it out on everybody else,” he continued, “which is just wrong really, and my own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, so obviously I want to apologize for that.”

Following his death, his fellow One Direction members shared a heartfelt message to their “brother.”

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” they wrote in a joint statement posted to One Direction’s Instagram Oct. 17.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”