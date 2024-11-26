Leonardo DiCaprio blasted as 'snob' for ‘disrespecting’ Fijian welcome

[Source: Hindustan Times]

Leonardo DiCaprio was criticized for seemingly disregarding a traditional Fijian farewell serenade, with fans calling his actions disrespectful.

Leonardo DiCaprio is under fire after a video surfaced showing him seemingly ignoring a traditional Fijian welcome ceremony at a hotel. The Hollywood star was captured on camera, engrossed in a phone call, walking past the performers without acknowledging their efforts. Social media users have since accused him of being “disrespectful,” with some labeling the behaviour as “snobbish,” calling for the actor to show more appreciation for the cultural gesture.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio was seen leaving a hotel in Nadi on November 20 as staff lined up to perform a traditional farewell serenade. Wearing a dark cap, tracksuit, and sunglasses, the actor seemed to overlook the cultural send-off as he entered the foyer. Without pausing for a moment DiCaprio just took out his phone and started a conversation. He then quickly lowered his head before rushing to a waiting car.

Article continues after advertisement

Fans were left questioning his behavior, with some expressing their disappointment.

Leonardo’s recent appearance in Fiji comes just days after he hosted a lavish yet intimate birthday celebration at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 50th birthday bash featured a star-studded guest list, including Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyga, Teyana Taylor, Jamie Foxx, Bill Maher, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, Paris Hilton, and Cara Delevingne. The 50-year-old actor is also reportedly in a serious relationship with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti.

However, the star-studded affair didn’t go down well with the neighbors. Many complained about the noise, traffic congestion, and overall disruption caused by the party. Videos obtained by Fox News Digital show irate residents expressing their frustration with the lack of consideration for their peace and quiet.