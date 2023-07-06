Kriti Sanon announces her own production house Blue Butterfly Films

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Last seen in Adipurush, Kriti Sanon, who started her career as a model, has some interesting projects in the pipeline.

Amid her busy schedule of films, the actress took her fans by surprise by making an announcement about something new that will be unfolding in the coming half year.

She is venturing into producing films and now donning the hat of a producer with her production house Blue Butterfly Films.

Taking to social media, Kriti Sanon launched Blue Butterfly Films with a video and captioned it with a note describing her journey of becoming a producer saying, “And Its time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of filmmaking. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! Announcing something special tomorrow. Stay Tuned!” she said.

As for her professional commitments, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath Part 1 and she will be reuniting with her first co-star Tiger Shroff.

Besides that she will be seen in The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Rajkummar Rao, and Diljit Dosanjh.

She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line.