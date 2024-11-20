Kristin Cavallari on friendship split

[Source: ENews]

Kristin Cavallari revealed how rumors of an affair between her then-husband Jay Cutler and former best friend Kelly Henderson caused a friendship fallout between the two women.

Kristin Cavallari knows what it’s like to lose a friend.

The Very Cavallari star reflected on the demise of her relationship with former pal Kelly Henderson in 2020, revealing how Kelly’s interactions with her then-husband Jay Cutler created friction in their friendship.

Kristin explained that she felt the unnamed friend was “capitalizing” on the speculation by “the way she would speak about [Jay] on social media” and “trying to add fuel to the fire,” prompting the Laguna Beach alum to send her then-BFF an email addressing the matter.

While the women’s relationship ultimately never recovered, Kristin said she learned a valuable lesson from the ordeal.

Kristin—who shares kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with Jay—previously discussed the friendship fallout on her E! reality series.

That May, a source told E! News the root of the matter was “100 percent not Jay” and was instead “Kelly seeking attention.” For her part, the hair and makeup artist denied ever being romantically involved with the retired NFL star.

Kristin announced plans to divorce Jay in April 2020, writing on Instagram at the time, “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”