Kim Kardashian Reveals Son's Vitiligo

[Source: NZ Herald]

Kim Kardashian has shared that one of her sons with Kanye West has vitiligo. According to Mayo Clinic, it is a rare skin disease that causes loss of skin color in patches.

The mother of four revealed she also struggles with psoriasis, a skin-related condition, and has passed it on to one of her boys – Saint, 8 and Psalm, 5.

Instead of discoloration, the star has an overactive immune system that creates patchy and inflamed skin often on the knees, elbows, or scalp. Kardashian, 43, who’s also a mum to North, 11 and Chicago, 6, didn’t manifest symptoms until adulthood.

The Skims founder says she didn’t believe her mum, Kris Jenner, at first. But it was confirmed when she went to see a dermatologist who lived in the same building.

Her son is not alone with vitiligo. Celebrities such as Winnie Harlow and Michael Jackson also have the same skin condition.