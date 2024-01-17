Kidman lied about height to make it in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman [Source: 1News]

Nicole Kidman has revealed she had to lie about her height to secure auditions early in her career.

The statuesque Oscar-winning actor told the Radio Times she took half an inch off her height to secure auditions.

Kidman — who stands at 1.8 metres (5ft 11in) — said she pretended to be 5ft 10 and a half to get work.

The actor continued: “It will bother me when I’m acting and I want to be small — but then there are times when I appreciate it and I can use it in my work,” she said.

Kidman recalled a failed audition for a part in the musical Annie when she was a child.

Kidman said she told her teenage daughters — Sunday and Faith, with husband Keith Urban, as well as daughter Isabella, 31, with ex Tom Cruise — that any insecurities they may have were not important.