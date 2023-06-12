Kelis has no interest in addressing Bill's dating speculation

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Kelis can’t be bothered with speculation about her dating life.

Speculation the “Milkshake” singer and actor Bill Murray are romantically linked began with a report on Thursday from the US Sun, which spurred confusion online and set Twitter ablaze with hilarious reactions to the unlikely potential couple.

While the “Ghostbusters” actor and Kelis have yet to publicly confirm their romantic status either way, the singer responded to a user who commented on an Instagram photo she posted Saturday, asking if she cares to “address these Bill Murray allegations.”

Article continues after advertisement

“Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all,” Kelis vaguely replied.

CNN has reached out to representatives to Murray and Kelis for comment on the report.

Kelis married photographer Mike Mora in 2014, and announced in March 2022 Mora died at 37 following a battle with Stage 4 stomach cancer. Mora and Kelis share one son together.

“I’m a very private person generally, especially when there is family involved. But there is no denying the impact and evolution my husbands passing has had on my life,” Kelis shared on her Instagram page in March, marking one year since Mora’s death.

She was also married to rapper Nas before they divorced in 2009.

Murray’s second wife Jennifer Butler, to whom he was married for 11 years before splitting in 2008, died suddenly in 2021. Murray and Butler share four children together.

The 72-year-old actor also shares two children with his first wife, Margaret Kelly. They were married in 1981 and divorced in 1996.