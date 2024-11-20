Keke Palmer gets Hollywood boost

[Source: ENews]

Keke Palmer recalled how a voicemail she received from Will Smith while she considered emancipating from her parents at 17 helped her power through life as a young Hollywood star.

Keke Palmer is thankful to this man—Will Smith, that is.

The Nickelodeon alum recently shared that she considered getting emancipated from her parents at 17 years old while working as a young Hollywood star. However, she changed her mind after an unexpected phone call from the Hitch actor, who gave her a ring while she was on the set of True Jackson, VP, which ran from 2008 to 2011.

After missing the call, the Nope actress—who shares son Leodis, 21 months, with ex Darius Jackson—realized she had a voicemail from Will, who encouraged her to power through after learning of her situation from her lawyer.

At the time, Keke felt that being a child star was a brand new experience for everyone in her life, which left her feeling somewhat isolated from her family.

But despite the difficulty of growing up in Hollywood, Keke expressed gratitude for the effort her mom and dad put in to protect her as a young star.

Now, Keke is forging her own path as a mom herself. To learn more about her parenthood journey with son Leodis