Kangana Ranaut reacts to women's boxing match between Angela

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has voiced strong criticism regarding the recent boxing match between Italy’s Angela Carini and Algeria’s Imane Khelif. Ranaut labeled the match unfair, focusing on Khelif’s controversial victory.

Khelif, disqualified from the 2023 World Championship due to an unspecified gender eligibility test, has sparked significant debate with her participation in the Paris Games.

On Instagram, Ranaut shared an image of Carini in tears after the match, which resulted in a broken nose.

In another Instagram story, Ranaut commented on what she sees as a contradiction in modern gender dynamics.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in her directorial debut, ‘Emergency’, portraying former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.