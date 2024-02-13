Jon Stewart's returns to 'The Daily Show'

Jon Stewart [Source: CBS Entertainment]

Jon Stewart is known for delivering the news as the former host of “The Daily Show,” but recently, he’s been the one making headlines.

Stewart, who hosted the show for 16 years before stepping down in 2015, is returning to the anchor desk Monday night as he begins his one-night-a-week stint as host of the Comedy Central show through the 2024 election. He will also serve as an executive producer.

During an appearance on “CBS Mornings” Monday, Stewart revealed why he decided to go back for this year’s election cycle, what fans can expect from his content and more.

Stewart said his goal is not to have a specific influence on viewers but to have a means of catharsis and a way to comment on issues that people will hopefully enjoy.

While it has been over eight years since he left the role, Stewart still believes he’ll reach a wide audience by focusing on the content.

To drive meaningful dialogue, Stewart will engage people by pointing out the difference between corruption and integrity.

