Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump at the Oscars: "Isn't it past your jail time?"

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump during the televised show after the former president insulted the comedian on social media.

“I was told we have like, an extra minute, and I’m really proud of something and I was wondering if I could share it with you. I just got a review,” Kimmel said, before, pulling out his phone to read Trump’s Truth Social post out loud.

The post from Trump reads, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.”

Kimmel responded to Trump’s post by saying, “Well, thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?”

His comment prompted cheers and laughs from the audience.