Jennifer Lopez stuns at Governors

[Source: ENews]

Jennifer Lopez is going to have jaws on the floor.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer stepped out for the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, and her red carpet look certainly earned some double takes.

For the big night in entertainment, Jennifer opted to wear a partially see-through gown with extraordinary beading and a billowing black train. To complete her ensemble, the 55-year-old accessorized with a dark metallic clutch, keeping her hair sleekly parted down the center as she smiled for the cameras.

Of course, Jennifer’s eye-popping attire won’t be the only moment worth celebrating during the evening.

Inside the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, some of the industry’s biggest stars will pay a well-deserved tribute to a few entertainment legends. The late producer Quincy Jones and casting director Juliet Taylor are set to earn Honorary Awards for their contributions to music and film, respectively. Meanwhile, writer and director Richard Curtis will be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropy work as the co-founder of the British charity Comic Relief.

Jennifer has been no stranger to stepping out in daring looks since splitting from ex Ben Affleck, who she filed for divorce from in August following two years of marriage.

Earlier this month, the Hustlers star made heads turn while walking the red carpet solo for the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked. For that outing, she stunned in a brown and cream Zuhair Murad gown with beadwork embellishments and cutouts at the hips.

And J.Lo didn’t stay solo for long while at the premiere of the film, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Inside the theater, the actress was joined by her 16-year-old Emme—who she shares, along with twin brother Max, with ex Marc Anthony.

For Jennifer, spending time with her kids has been one of the best ways to block out any negativity in her life over the past year