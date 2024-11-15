Jennifer Lopez shines at Elie Saab

[Source: Entertainment Tonight]

Jennifer Lopez’s comeback to the stage was one of epic proportions.

The singer, actress and producer, 55, was among the stars taking the catwalk by storm at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 13.

During the 45th anniversary runway show, the “Can’t Get Enough” singer surprised fans with a nearly eight-minute-long theatrical performance that began with her singing “I Will Survive” on a suspended platform trimmed with feathers. Lopez’s medley also included her classic hits, “On the Floor,” “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waiting for Tonight.”

In true J.Lo fashion, Lopez wore a sparkly ensemble that could not be missed.

Her look consisted of a scintillating sequin fringe cape that was replaced with a furry coat midway through the sequence, only for that to be tossed aside to unveil her shimmery plunging, high-cut bodysuit underneath. At one point she even put on a sheer black feathery cape and matching hat, which she dramatically took off. She nailed her choreography in a pair of silver folder-over heeled boots.