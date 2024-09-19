Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton among hosts for 'SNL' season 50

[Source: ABC News]

Fresh off her Emmys win, Jean Smart will kick off the landmark 50th season of “Saturday Night Live.”

NBC on Thursday announced the lineup of hosts for the season, which premieres Sept. 28. Joining Smart on the first show will be Jelly Roll as the musical act. He was also at the Emmys, singing during the ceremony’s in memoriam segment.

It will be Smart’s first time hosting “SNL.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host on Oct. 5, with Coldplay as the musical guest.

Ariana Grande will host Oct. 12, with musical guest Stevie Nicks.

“Beetlejuice” star Michael Keaton will host on Oct. 19, the last show before Halloween, and Billie Eilish will be that night’s musical guest.

The host on Nov. 2 will be “SNL” alum John Mulaney, with breakout sensation Chappell Roan as the music guest.