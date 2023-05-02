Jason Momoa to attend fan screening of Fast X in Auckland

[Source: Newshub]

Kiwi fans of Jason Momoa have the chance to meet him in person and take part in a Q&A with the Aquaman star at a fan screening of the upcoming Fast X movie in Auckland in May.

Momoa plays Dante Reyes, the latest villain to haunt Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto in the Fast and Furious series.

The Game of Thrones star will walk the red carpet before meeting fans at the special event, at which the film will be shown as an early preview on Saturday, May 13 at Hoyts Sylvia Park.

Fast X is the tenth film in the series and reportedly launches the final chapters of the franchise, which began in 2001.



[Source: 1News]

It follows Momoa’s Reyes as he seeks revenge for the events in 2011’s Fast Five where Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.

The film’s synopsis promises it will be a showdown between Toretto and Reyes, saying: “What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante, witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica.”



Jason Momoa with Tana Umaga [Source: Newshub]

At the Auckland event, Momoa’s Q&A will be hosted by ZM’s Vaughan Smith prior to the film being screened.

Those keen to attend are advised to head to The Grove, directly beneath the cinemas, at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre from 4pm on May 13.

Fast X is then released nationwide on Thursday, May 18.