Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith wishes Will Smith hadn’t slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

The Indian Express
April 9, 2022 10:22 am

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t angry with her husband Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the recent Academy Awards, but according to a new report, she wishes that he hadn’t taken matters into his own hand like he did.

Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s appearance, seemingly unaware of her medical condition. Smith went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor minutes later, but failed to apologise to Rock in his acceptance speech, although he did say sorry to his fellow nominees and the Academy. He later apologised to Rock in an Instagram post.

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted,” US Weekly quoted a source as saying. “She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower. She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him,” the source added.

As the Academy announced a formal review of the situation, Smith announced that he is resigning with immediate effect. Film academy president David Rubin said Smith’s resignation was accepted. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

