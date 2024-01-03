Internet plays a huge role in the music industry

Paradise Rootz singer Aisea Buliruarua (bottom left) [Source: Aisea Buliruarua/ Facebook]

In a country where music holds significant importance, the internet has played a pivotal role in the music industry by offering platforms to showcase musical talent.

This has led to numerous local singers gaining recognition for their songs, encompassing solo artists, bands, and various other musicians.

Paradise Rootz singer Aisea Buliruarua emphasizes how the internet plays an important role in the music industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“Internet plays a heavy role in promoting our music, providing platforms to showcase our talents and stuff”.

Buliruarua hopes to see more for the music industry in Fiji and for them as local artists.

“I would love to see the Fijian music industry grow and hopefully we get a lot of tours overseas and doors open up for us to get a chance to express and showcase our talents”.

With a rapidly growing fan base and praise, Buliruarua also says that there will be more songs released this year.