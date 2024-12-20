Tom Holland shares rare glimpse into relationship with Zendaya

Marvel star Tom Holland has opened up about his relationship with fellow actor Zendaya, saying she is the “best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

In a wide-ranging interview on the “Dish” podcast, released Wednesday, Holland revealed that the couple intends to spend Christmas with Zendaya’s family this year.

As he discussed his Christmas plans and spoke about his culinary skills, Holland said that he is “starting to venture into a lot of vegetarian cooking,” since Zendaya is a vegetarian.

The pair, who met while filming “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, even as they became two of the world’s most famous actors, only occasionally sharing snapshots of it in interviews or on social media.

Speaking about the benefits of appearing alongside one another onscreen, Holland said it was a “saving grace” they had each other, adding: “Best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

After appearing in three “Spider-Man” movies together, the couple will soon star in Christopher Nolan’s next project.