How TV spy thrillers are booming in an age of distrust

[ Source: BBC ]

From Netflix mega-hit The Night Agent to Apple TV+’s beloved Slow Horses, tales of secret agents and sinister plots are becoming ever more popular again. That’s because they resonate with the times.

If you’ve sat down to watch a new TV series recently, there’s a high chance that it has involved murders, sinister plots, cover-ups, moles, and at least one secret service agent trying to get to the bottom of it all.

In recent months on the small screen, we’ve had an update of 1970s novel The Day of The Jackal, about the cat-and-mouse game between an assassin and an MI5 operative, and series four of Apple TV+’s brilliant comedy-drama about underdog agents, Slow Horses. There’s been The Agency, the US adaptation of the French thriller Le Bureau des Légendes, and the slick London-based Netflix show Black Doves. And last week saw the premiere of both the second series of the conspiracy-laden The Night Agent, which was a huge hit on Netflix first time around, and new Apple TV+ series Prime Target, with season two of Netflix’s The Recruit coming before the end of the month. There are so many spy thrillers on television at the moment that you might start to question if you’re the only person in the world who’s not an undercover agent.