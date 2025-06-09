How the ‘F1’ soundtrack came together, with a little help from Lewis Hamilton

[Source: AP]

The pinnacle of motorsport, Formula One, has its own music.

The swift rhythms of a six-cylinder engine reaching 15,000 rpm; the ear-to-ear glissando of a spirited overtake in a DRS zone; the A-list concerts that follow most race weekends.

So, when it came to making the summer tentpole “F1,” starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the team behind the film knew its sound had to be massive, too.

That comes courtesy a score by the many-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and a huge soundtrack releasing as “F1 The Album” via Atlantic Records — the team behind the award-winning “Barbie” album — the same day as the movie, June 27.

The soundtrack features original music from Chris Stapleton, Myke Towers, Blackpink’s Rosé, Tate McRae and many more.

The creative forces behind it all — film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski and Atlantic Records West Coast President Kevin Weaver — tell The Associated Press how “F1 The Album” came together.

An ideal partnership

In the years that it took to create “F1,” Kosinski had “earmarked big music moments” across the movie’s narrative, explains Weaver, who oversaw and produced the project.

His team at Atlantic Records took those notes and came up with ideas for songs, artists and writers, collaborating with soundtrack executive producers Kosinski and Bruckheimer. They enlisted Atlantic artists, like Ed Sheeran and Rosé, but also looked elsewhere.

“It’s mostly, if not solely, about what the film needs,” Weaver says. “It really kind of boils down to whose voice would sound best in these various moments. … Who can accomplish what Joe and Jerry needed from a storytelling perspective?”

And what they needed were big bespoke songs to meet the film’s intensity and match its inclusion of huge classic rock songs, like Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” All the songs featured on “F1 The Album” are originals, which is why Tate McRae’s “Sports Car,” despite its fitting name, is not on it; instead, she offered “Just Keep Watching.”

