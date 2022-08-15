Horror moment crowd injured at Medusa Festival caught on camera

Many were injured.[Source: NZ Herald]

The horrifying moment a stage partially collapsed at a music festival, killing one and injuring dozens, has been caught on camera.

Footage shared on social media shows chaotic scenes at the Medusa Festival near the Spanish resort of Valencia when strong winds hit at 4:18 am on Saturday (local time).

Debris can be seen being blown around, as trees and large structures bend dangerously.

Article continues after advertisement

Attendees are seen desperately holding onto their belongings, including tents.

Then, some of the stage, along with the large structures making up the entrance to the festival, which was expected to attract some 320,000 festivalgoers, topples over.

“At 4:18 am, part of the stage at Medusa Festival collapsed in Cullera due to a strong gust of wind,” the local 112 emergency services said on Twitter.

“One person died and three were seriously hurt with multiple injuries.

Local authorities later said the toll of the injured was 40 and confirmed part of the main entrance also had collapsed.

The man who was killed had reportedly been hit by parts of the stage.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Valencia said: “Due to a strong gust of wind the main entrance and main stage of the Medusa Festival in Cullera have collapsed.

“A man aged 22 has died. The festival enclosure was cleared of people and vehicles. The camping area has not had to be evacuated.”

Festivalgoer Jordi Mora, 22, recalled mayhem erupted as the weather event hit, telling El Pais: “When I left I saw the chaos. It was like walking into a movie.

“For five minutes, there was a kind of hurricane of the four elements: wind, rain, sand and a lot of heat.”

According to local reports, among the injured were a 19-year-old who suffered a fractured spine and a 20-year-old believed to have a broken pelvis.

Organizers were forced to cancel the rest of the event, which included DJ David Guetta, Steve Aoki and Afrojack as headlining acts.

“We are completely devastated and appalled by what happened last night,” the festival management said in a statement on social media, conveying condolences to the victims and their families and friends.

It said an “unex000pected and violent gale” had hit certain areas of the fe0stival just after 4:00 am forcing the management “to immediately evacuate the concert area to ensure the safety of the festival goers, staff and artists”.

DJ Miguel Serna was on the main stage for his 3am till 4am set when the tragedy unfolded and wrote on Instagram about what happened.

“It was a tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he said.

“The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected (area). It was a few moments of horror, I am still in shock.”