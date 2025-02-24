Hollywood's SAG awards kick off in last sprint to the Oscars

[Source: Reuters]

“A Real Pain” actor Kieran Culkin and “Shogun” star Anna Sawai picked up the first film and TV prizes at Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, the last major honors before next weekend’s Oscars.

The SAG awards, handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union, are closely watched because their choices often reflect the winners at the Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest group of Oscar voters.

Culkin won the SAG honor for best supporting movie actor for his role in “A Real Pain,” the story of two cousins who travel to Poland to research their family history.

“Believe it or not, this actually means a lot to me,” Culkin said after joking about the heaviness of the SAG award trophy.

Sawai was named best actress in a TV drama for “Shogun,” the epic tale set in feudal Japan.

“Last year when this show came out, all I wanted was for people to watch it,” Sawai said.

“So this has been beyond my imagination.”

Heading into the ceremony, box office smash “Wicked” topped the list of film nominees with five nods, ahead of four for Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.”

Both films were competing for the SAG honor of best movie cast. Their competitors are Golden Globe winner “Emilia Perez,” papal selection drama “Conclave,” and “Anora,” the story of a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

Nominated SAG actors include “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, Timothee Chalamet for his portrayal of Dylan and Adrien Brody for his leading role in “The Brutalist.”

Demi Moore, who just won a Golden Globe for her performance as a fading actress in “The Substance,” also was nominated, as was Pamela Anderson for “The Last Showgirl.”