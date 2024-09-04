Hailey Bieber rocks new “Mom” ring as Justin Bieber gets his own "Papa" swag

[Source: ENews]

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber showed off their new baby-focused items weeks after welcoming their son Jack Blues Bieber.

Hailey Bieber’s go-to accessory is no longer just Rhode Beauty swag.

More than a week after she and Justin Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues Bieber, she showed off some new bling marking her new chapter.

In addition to her massive engagement rock from the “Peaches” singer, in a pic posted to her Instagram Stories Sept. 3, Hailey is also sporting a thick gold ring that spells out “MOM” in bedazzled letters.

Of course, her husband of nearly six years also showed how he is embracing his new role, posting a photo dump which included his prized new mug that reads “Papa Bear” with a drawing of a bear holding a heart on it.

Justin, who tied the knot with Hailey in 2018, was the first to announce his son’s birth in late August, sharing a photo on Instagram of the little one’s tiny foot with his mom’s chic nails, writing, “WELCOME HOME JACKS BLUES BIEBER,” with a bear emoji.

Prior to bringing Jack into the world, Hailey opened up about pregnancy, expressing why she and Justin waited to share the news.

“In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” Hailey told W Magazine in July, “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

And while she waited until she was six months along to confirm her and Justin’s family was growing, she reflected on the balancing act of navigating this major life exprience in the public eye.

“I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly,” Hailey explained.

“I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Baby, Baby!

The Biebers welcomed their first child together, Jack Blues Bieber, they announced in August 2024.

PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Marriage Milestone

“To the most precious, my beloved.” Justin wrote on Instagram.

“You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Forever

“5,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary.

“I love you.”

Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

“My Little Bean”

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn’t keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” he captioned this photo.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first,” he continued.

“You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!”