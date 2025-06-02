Google teams up with Kamal Haasan’s RKFI to launch interactive search animation for Thug Life 2025

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Google and Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) have introduced a special interactive search animation to mark the upcoming release of the film Thug Life.

When users search for “Thug Life 2025” on Google, they’ll see a brief animation featuring a stylized fist interacting with the search page—a nod to the film’s bold theme.

This digital feature is part of a broader effort to connect South Indian cinema with online audiences in creative ways.

Thug Life producer R Mahendran, “When one of the world’s leading tech giants, Google, recognises Thug Life, it signals more than global reach—it validates the film’s cultural impact and artistic ambition. We’re proud to collaborate with Google on this first-of-its-kind partnership for South Indian cinema, and grateful for their belief in our vision.

This campaign also reflects the extraordinary efforts of our marketing team, who have worked tirelessly to translate bold storytelling into immersive digital engagement.

From the pioneering “Thugfluencer event—which amplified Gen Z voices through India’s top creators—to dynamic online experiences, every touchpoint is built for scale and resonance. Above all, we thank our audience—you are the centre of everything we do.

Thug Life stands as proof of what’s possible when visionary cinema meets cutting-edge innovation. This is the new frontier of Indian film marketing.”

This collaboration is the latest addition to Thug Life’s ongoing promotional efforts, following the recent “Thugfluencers Meet,” where prominent Indian digital creators explored the film’s sets and interacted with the cast and crew. The event received attention on social media and helped build anticipation for the film’s release.

The partnership between RKFI and Google reflects a growing trend of integrating cinema with digital platforms to engage wider audiences.

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, Thug Life features a stellar ensemble cast led by Kamal Haasan as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, along with Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Directed by Mani Ratnam with music by A.R. Rahman, Thug Life is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025. Prepare for a thrilling cinematic experience unlike any other!

