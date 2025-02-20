Garmin appoints Milind Soman as its brand ambassador

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Garmin, a global leader in health and fitness wearable technology, has identified India as its largest and most promising emerging market.

To strengthen its position in this growing market, Garmin has appointed supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman as its new brand ambassador to reach a broader audience, extending beyond fitness enthusiasts to those seeking daily wellness and a healthier lifestyle.

Milind, a symbol of health and endurance, will play a crucial role in educating Indian consumers about how Garmin’s smartwatches provide personalized guidance for a healthier life.

Milind Soman’s dedication to fitness and wellness has earned him widespread recognition. From setting a Limca Book of Records by running 1,500 kilometers to competing in prestigious competitions like Ironman and Ultrarun, Soman has become a symbol of discipline, endurance, and healthy living.

His passion for fitness perfectly aligns with Garmin’s mission to support individuals in achieving their health goals through indoor and outdoor activities like walking, running, cycling, yoga, gym, swimming, hiking, golf, diving, horse riding, archery, skating, motorsports and many more activities.

Garmin’s cutting-edge products, designed to track and enhance overall wellness, will complement Soman’s advocacy, motivating users to stay on course in their wellness journeys through personalized goals and recovery plans, exclusively tailored by Garmin watches to support their progress every day.

Sharing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Milind Soman said “I am excited to be a part of Garmin and truly believe their products will inspire many people to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

I have been personally using Garmin products for a long time and can vouch for their dedication to quality and high standards. Garmin’s focus on innovation and performance aligns with my own core values, and I’m eager to continue supporting the brand in its mission to promote wellness.

I look forward to a fruitful partnership with Garmin and helping others achieve their fitness goals through advanced, reliable technology.”

Announcing Milind Soman’s association with the brand, Deepak Raina – General Manager – AMIT GPS & Navigation said, “At Garmin, we believe wellness is more than just fitness—it’s about helping people live healthier and more active lives every day just like our mantra “Beat Yesterday”.

With his love for running, cycling, swimming, gym training, diving, hiking, and more, Milind Soman perfectly embodies this holistic approach to well-being, just like Garmin smartwatches, which are versatile in tracking a wide range of fitness and wellness activities, accurately.

His passion for living a balanced, active life will inspire others to take charge of their health in ways that suit them, with the support of Garmin’s wearable technology.

Together, we hope to keep inspiring a global community to embrace their wellness journey, one step at a time.”