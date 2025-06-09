Entertainment

Gal Gadot wins Israel Genesis Prize for wartime support

AAP News

November 13, 2025 7:20 am

Israeli actress Gal Gadot. [Photo Credit: AAP]

Israeli actor Gal Gadot has been awarded Israel’s Genesis Prize in recognition of her strong support for the country at a time when many in the entertainment industry have criticised it over the war in Gaza.

Describing herself as a “proud Jew and a proud Israeli”, the Wonder Woman star – who at times has paid a personal price for her advocacy – said she would donate the $US1 million ($A1.5 million) prize to organisations committed to helping Israel recover from the trauma of its two-year war against Hamas.

The Genesis Prize, nicknamed “the Jewish Nobel” by Time magazine, is granted each year to a person for their professional achievements, contributions to humanity and commitment to Jewish values. Winners have donated the award to promote causes close to their hearts, such as battling antisemitism, advancing women’s rights or fighting for economic justice.

Article continues after advertisement

The war in Gaza erupted with Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, in which militants killed some 1200 people in southern Israel and took over 250 others hostage.

While Israel received some international sympathy in the early days of the war, global opinion quickly turned against it as its retaliatory offensive intensified.

Health officials in Gaza say over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed, and the territory has suffered widespread destruction.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire last month.

The negative sentiment toward Israel has reverberated in Hollywood, where hundreds of industry workers, including some leading directors and actors, recently pledged to boycott the Israeli film industry.

Throughout the war, Gadot, who served in the Israeli military after high school, remained a fervent advocate for Israel. She campaigned for the release of hostages held by Hamas, met with hostage families and released hostages and helped promote the screening in Los Angeles of a graphic film documenting the Hamas attack.

At times, she has faced pressure and criticism for this support.

Gadot, who played the wicked stepmother in Snow White, has said she believes anti-Israel sentiment was a factor in the poor performance of the film early this year.

When she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last March, supporters of Israel and of Palestinians clashed nearby. And in August, hundreds of people from the film industry signed a letter calling on the Venice Film Festival to withdraw an invitation to Gadot. The festival’s director rejected the call, though Gadot did not attend.

Stan Polovets, the co-founder and chair of the Genesis Prize Foundation, praised Gadot’s “moral clarity and unwavering love for Israel”, saying it had come at great personal and professional risk.

A date for the awards ceremony next year was not immediately announced. The most recent winner, Argentine President Javier Milei, came to Jerusalem in June to receive the 2025 award.

Previous winners include former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, actor Michael Douglas, director Steven Spielberg and singing icon Barbra Streisand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Fiji Ports seeks tighter control over ship inspections

Ministry pushes for direct access to trust fund

Fiji faces rural water and sanitation gaps

Over 150 booked for tobacco-related offences

Masitabua returns to Reserve Bank after IMF posting

High-sea clearances jeopardise port safety

$2.6M drug aid to strengthen HIV response

Fisheries boost Northern aquaculture revival drive

FHRAC targets transparency and global credibility

VKB registration modernized

Stroke survivor’s urge early detection

Gal Gadot wins Israel Genesis Prize for wartime support

Irish media regulator opens investigation into Musk's X

Prince William wishes Robert Irwin luck ahead of dance

US shutdown: House considers bill to restart services, pay workers

Messi's return to Barca not realistic, says club president Laporta

US Supreme Court extends pause on order requiring Trump to fully fund food aid

Flying Fijians turn frustration into focus for France

US airlines grapple with shutdown fallout as Thanksgiving nears

‘Predator: Badlands’ tops box office with $80 million worldwide

Malolo rugby’s remarkable rise

Work underway to strengthen dental services

RKS U18 captain joins Fiji 7s extended squad

First card payment system for taxis launched

USP wins Global Student Satisfaction Award in Tourism and Hospitality

Djokovic calls Sinner's doping ban timing odd

Turkish military plane crashes in Georgia with at least 20 on board

Russell Crowe and Rami Malek face off in the Nazi trial drama ‘Nuremberg’

Investigation underway into fatal incident off Vio Island

$2 million fund for MSMEs

Over 300 Fijians receive free heart surgeries at Lautoka Hospital

Israeli parliament advances death penalty bill backed by Ben-Gvir

Time has outrun this ‘Running Man’

Head teacher under spotlight following exam paper theft

Daveta joins Army camp, to link up with Fiji 7s squad after Sukuna Bowl

PRF a bold declaration of self-determination, says Bulitavu

Bia takes chair as Fiji leads regional sports talks

Elle Fanning’s disjointed android steals the show in ‘Predator: Badlands’

Vosarogo condemns attack on civil servants in Cakaudrove

Fiji Ports call out confusion in vessel boarding procedures

Maintaining possession is key ahead of Dubai 7s say Kolinisau

Buses and trains see resurgence amid US air travel chaos

Fiji sets clear roadmap to strengthen rural water and sanitation

World Cup parking prices astonish fans, as FIFA charges up to $175

Late detection still hindering cancer treatment efforts

FY12CE exam papers stolen in Sigatoka

TLTB launches valuation of native land

Sally Kirkland, stage and screen star who earned an Oscar nomination in ‘Anna,’ dies at age 84

Suicide bombing in Pakistan capital kills 12, raises regional tension

Climate Change and Human Rights talks kick off in Sydney

BBC's outgoing boss rallies staff in face of leadership crisis and Trump legal threat

Deal to end US shutdown would also allow some Republican senators to seek $500,000 for January 6 probe

Bobby Deol to play a grey character in Ahaan Panday’s next

Government warns of tougher road laws as death toll rises sharply

Government officials attacked, hunt for suspects underway

Tokoriki chefs serve up smiles and local flavours

Taiwan evacuates 3,000 as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches

Fijian Drua to return to Coral Coast 7s as part of preseason

COP30 highlights growing need of countries for resilience to storms, flood and fires

Global tourism set to add 90 million jobs

Police Rugby League 60% ready, 100% determined

Drug smugglers using grave visits as cover

Labour Forums set to strengthen worker rights

Savenaca relishes 7s opportunity

Task force targets financial offenders

Youth crime surges amid parenting gaps

RBF launches next-gen banknotes

Ronaldo clarifies 'soon' means one or two years before retirement

US House returns to Washington for vote to end government shutdown

Body found, search continues after Covuli Reef boat capsize

Accountants key to growth, says Minister

Ministry denies targeted inspection claim

FNU wins four King’s PhD awards

Derenalagi facing lengthy injury layoff

Tax evaders face crackdown

Ministry denies targeted inspection claim

Fiji pushes for regional legal cooperation

Auvary selects final squad for MSG Cup

Laucala Beach project approved

Emotion and legacy centre stage at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Ba and Rewa presidents share a moment beyond the pitch

Canada loses measles elimination status after three decades

Chinese nationals fight for bail

MLB restricts pitch bets after players charged in rigging scheme

Landowner to face trial over lease payments

US Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn same-sex marriage right

Facts over gossip, says Dr Lalabalavu

Improper waste disposal threatens sewers

Deadly Brazil police raid failed to capture or kill gang leaders

Police stations set for major upgrade

Trump tells air traffic controllers to return to work as flight cancellations jump

Black hat worn in The Wizard of Oz going up for auction

Army League balances demanding schedule ahead of Sukuna Bowl

Futsal coaching course concludes on high note

Foreign worker applications under scrutiny

2025 National Club Championship promises exciting football

Naidiri Park wins top global ocean award

Fire crews continue work to extinguish Tongariro National Park blaze

Australia's Starc wants spicy Ashes wickets

Turkey arrests eight, investigates 1,024 players

Drug testing on roads to curb accidents

Honoring servicemen and families in Valelevu

Government acts on longstanding plastic problem

At least eight killed after car explodes near Delhi's Red Fort

After Baahubali, two parts of Pushpa to be released in one film with additional footage

Typhoon Fung-wong weakens in the Philippines; four dead

CWM theatres reopen after spill

Pope Leo to host Hollywood stars including Cate Blanchett, Pine at Vatican

Police probe attack on public works staff

Second suspect nabbed in taxi robbery case

Trump threatens $1bn legal action against BBC over 6 January speech edit

Dharmendra death hoax spreads online | Family confirms actor is alive & stable

Three lost at sea off Lautoka

FCEF accuses labour of intimidation

Man charged in viral robbery incident

Drua’s success strengthening Flying Fijians, says CEO

Government tightens grip on exploitative employers

Army calling out fans ahead of Sukuna Bowl

Yee balances books and blocks in Seoul internship

Teacher’s spouse caught in $2.2k school aid scam

No decision yet on transgender athletes' Games eligibility, IOC says

Cancer screening disrupted by machine faults

New steps to protect graves from theft

Invasive Tongan fruit fly sparks emergency

Cremation push urged amid cemetery shortage

Pharmacies face tighter oversight

Ministry targets sustainable seas

FMF Futsal Muslim IDC 2025 officially launched today

Flying Fijians captain promises comeback

Two dead, one million evacuated as Typhoon Fung-wong slams into the Philippines

$200 per child school support rolls out

Sunny Leone launches new bar and restaurant

Two cops charged in multi-kilo meth import case

Jackson confirms Naqiri still in Drua’s long-term plans

Life-saving project reaches remote communities

Police determined to defend football title

Small grant scheme empowers local development

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown

Burial crisis looms as land runs out

Nabavatu’s long wait nears an end

FNPF urged to modernize

Prince Harry apologizes to Canada over ‘Hat Gate.’ Duke sorry for wearing Dodgers cap

Lomani nears full recovery

Court to rule on $20K trial delay costs

Hard line on police drug cases

RFMF out to end seven-year title drought

US flight delays, cancellations accelerate as air traffic controller shortages surge during shutdown

Pacific HIV response in crisis

Hoteliers set for tournament comeback after 30 years

Pacific economies urged to follow policy-driven approach

Alcaraz admits he is happy to face Musetti rather than Djokovic

Zero tolerance for unsafe buses

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya gets a title

Two trains crash in Slovakia injuring multiple passengers

Fiji Airways boosts tourism and connectivity

SPX launches new awards

Preparations underway for Remembrance Day

Jitendra Kumar and Pooja Bhatt team up for film set in India’s traditional pigeon-flying culture

Fiji U-17 bow out of world cup after heavy defeat

Massive drug import uncovered

Fatal Tavua accident claims life

Fiji Airports wins big in push for world-class status

Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

BBC boss and head of news quit after Trump documentary edit criticism

Boat with Rohingya migrants sinks off Malaysia, hundreds missing

Army volleyball eyes redemption in Sukuna Bowl

Finance Minister clarifies VAT rules after supplier complaints

Adoption bill speeds up process for children

Schmidt calls for belief after Italy defeat

Man City ease to 3-0 win over Liverpool as Guardiola celebrates 1,000th game

Bold climate finance reforms underway

Cooperative College gets $225K boost

Fijians excel in UAE aerospace industry

Marou village to gain solar-powered cultural hub

FNU teams up with China for language hub

Malolo’s rising stars earn Fiji 7s call-up

Ikanivere, Sowakula and Rayasi shine despite loss

Pacific countries set to receive major climate grant

Inter-Hotel tournament unites Tourism workers for a cause

Four CWMH surgery theatres reopen

Ageless Djokovic wins 101st title after marathon final

Post Fiji ex-employee faces court over $18K theft

PALM Scheme safe, Australia confirms

Guru Nanak day focuses on service and social issues

The hardest game says England flanker

Pacific leaders demand action ahead of COP30

Business excellence awards spotlight future leaders

Army will get the game they expect says Police coach

Ministry of Youth and Sports recognised for excellence

Ministry targets street life with whole-of-society approach

Tens of thousands march in Lisbon against planned labour changes

Dentists urged to detect HIV early and save lives

New digital tool boosts immunisation reporting

Shots fired in Chicago at immigration officers

Tornado in southern Brazil kills six, injures hundreds

Russia attacks Ukraine energy facilities, kills 7 people

CWM outsources surgeries as theatres short

Flying Fijians fall short against ruthless England at Twickenham

Eastern Victorians claim SLR shield

Coalition pushes major legal reforms