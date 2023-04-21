Fans anguished over K-pop star's death in suspected suicide

[Source: BBC]

Fans have reacted with anguish and disbelief over the sudden death of K-pop star Moonbin at the age of 25.

The Astro boy band member was found unresponsive by his manager at his Seoul apartment on Wednesday night.

His death renews concerns over the immense stress K-pop stars face and brings to mind other high-profile music deaths in recent years.

Police said it appeared he had taken his own life but an autopsy would determine the exact cause of death.

Moonbin “unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky”, his music label Fantiago said on Twitter.

Pictures online showed fans laying flowers and notes at street memorials in South Korea and elsewhere in the world, including in the US, Chile, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Some also strung up purple and silver balloons – colours that had featured prominently at the singer’s last performance in Thailand.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media throughout Thursday.

“Rest in peace, Moonbin. I hope the stars and the moon treat you well. I hope they give you all the comfort and love,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Moonbin, your smile will light up the night,” another wrote.