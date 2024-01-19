Family support shapes Osborne’s career

Singer, Isireli Osborne

Isireli Osborne, famously known as Ozz of VT1S says growing up in a musical family has helped shaped his career in the music industry.

He says prior to joining VTBOP/VT1S in 2021, he was jamming and creating music from his home.

The 27-year-old wishes to see more support for younger artists in the years to come.

“More support for younger artists for those who are trying to pursue music, like educating them on to how to start their career, what to do, what you’ll need to learn to get into the music industry cause there’s a lot of people out here who can sing but they don’t know where to start or who to go to, what producer to call so that would be a good thing for the industry to provide”.

Osborne says he aspires to contribute to the growth of Fiji’s music industry and is calling for continuous support to showcase our music to the rest of the world.

“For those listening, please support our music not just VTBOP music but Fiji music as a whole, we have so much talents in the country, we have so much upcoming artists who have really good voices and really good talent, so it’s just supporting the arts and telling our stories to the world”.

He is also inspiring young individuals to step out of their comfort zones and pursue their dreams.