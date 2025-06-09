Ed Sheeran shares impact of wife’s cancer diagnosis

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Ed Sheeran opened up about the most difficult period of his life, which began when his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant with their second child.

Around the same time, two of Sheeran’s friends, Jamal Edwards and Shane Warne, died unexpectedly, making the period especially challenging.

Seaborn had surgery to remove the tumor after giving birth, and thankfully, she is now healthy.

Sheeran reflected that these personal crises made his 2022 copyright lawsuit feel insignificant in comparison. He and Seaborn, childhood friends who reconnected in 2015, have two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter. Seaborn shared in Sheeran’s 2023 Disney+ documentary that the diagnosis forced her to confront mortality but ultimately inspired optimism.

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She also noted that Sheeran responded creatively, writing seven songs in one afternoon following her diagnosis.

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