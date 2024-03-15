Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival

[Source: Reuters]

Female acts will fill two of the three headline slots at Britain’s Glastonbury Festival for the first time in June.

Dua Lipa and SZA top the bill alongside rock-band Coldplay, organisers said.

Country pop star Shania Twain will take the Sunday afternoon “legend” slot.

British-Albanian Dua Lipa, whose hits include “New Rules” and “One Kiss”, will make her Pyramid Stage debut shortly after the release of third album “Radical Optimism”.

Coldplay, in contrast, are old hands at Worthy Farm. They will be headlining for a record fifth time.

U.S R&B star SZA is the biggest surprise in the line-up. The 34-year-old’s acclaimed album “SOS” won a Grammy last month, and single “Kill Bill” has spent months in the British charts.

The festival, which sold out in less than an hour when tickets were released in November, was criticised last year for an all-male top of the bill.

Other acts set to appear this year include British rapper Little Simz and Afrobeat star Burna Boy, while Idles and The National will lead the charge in rock music.