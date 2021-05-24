Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Dolly Parton celebrated her 76th birthday in her 'birthday suit'

CNN
January 24, 2022 9:02 am

Dolly Parton’s idea of a “birthday suit” is slightly more sedate than you might imagine.

The singing legend celebrated her 76th birthday Wednesday by posting a photo of her wearing a pink outfit with red lace accents on her verified Twitter account.

“Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!,” the tweet read.

Article continues after advertisement

The beloved star isn’t slowing down at all.

She is set to release of her latest album, “Run, Rose, Run” on March 4.

The album is the companion project to a novel of the same name co-authored by James Patterson and Parton, which will be released on March 7.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.