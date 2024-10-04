Doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry overdose death

[Source: BBC]

A doctor charged in the drug-related death of actor Matthew Perry has pleaded guilty in the case.

Dr. Mark Chavez changed his plea to guilty in a Los Angeles court to a charge of conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic ketamine.

Chavez, 54, operated a ketamine clinic and sold ketamine lozenges to Dr Salvador Plasencia, who supplied them to Perry, the star of the NBC sitcom Friends.

Chavez is one of five people charged in Perry’s death. The 54-year-old actor was found dead in his backyard jacuzzi in southern California in October 2023.

A post-mortem examination found a high concentration of the drug ketamine in his blood and determined “acute effects” of the substance had killed him.

Ketamine is used as a treatment for depression, anxiety and pain.

In his plea agreement, Chavez admitted he obtained ketamine from both his former clinic and a wholesale distributor through a fraudulent prescription.

Prosecutors said Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, worked with the two doctors to provide the actor with more than $50,000 (£38,000) of ketamine in the weeks before his death.

The plea allows Chavez to plead guilty to a lesser charge for his cooperation in the investigation, though he could still face up to 10 years in prison.

Chavez has turned over his passport and agreed to surrender his medical license immediately.

He is free on bail until sentencing on 2 April 2025.