David Kushner cancels tour - mental health struggles

[Source: BBC News]

David Kushner has announced he is cancelling the remainder of his UK and Europe tour.

It follows the Daylight singer opening up about his mental health struggles which led to the 24-year-old scrapping his Manchester gig on Monday evening.

“I’ve done everything I can to keep going, but right now I need to step back and focus on getting better,” David has written on Instagram.

Article continues after advertisement

The artist, from Chicago, had performances lined up in Birmingham, Bristol, London and Dublin, before being due to go to Lithuania and Belgium.

On Friday night, David broke down in tears on stage in Newcastle, telling fans he’s ”dealing with a lot of anxiety” before announcing the show was being cut short.

He told the crowd: ”I’m not doing OK mentally.”

He says his team will now be reaching out to ticketholders with updates about potentially rescheduling dates and refunds.

”I won’t be able to finish the tour and that’s not something I wanted to say.

“This decision was difficult and I hate letting you down,” David says.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.